The first cooperation and monitoring cycle to reach EU 2030 Digital Decade targets has started in January 2023. EU Member States, in collaboration with the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the Commission, will shape their digital policies to achieve the above-mentioned targets in four main areas:

improving citizens' basic and advanced digital skills;

ameliorating the use of new technologies (like AI or cloud) in EU businesses;

further advancing the EU's connectivity, computing and data infrastructure;

and making public services and administration available online.

In June 2023 the Commission plans to publish the first State of the Digital Decade report, including updates, assessments and recommendations on progress towards the targets and objectives.

