I note with interest that HS2 is looking for five candidate companies to help them to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence for driving a smooth delivery across the construction phase of the HS2 programme. They are looking for innovative tech start-ups.

Thank you RailUK.com for bringing this to our attention. Their article provides a link to here: https://community.cp.catapult.org.uk/en/page/hs2-accelerator-en

We would be happy to discuss any candidate's IP requirements, particularly in respect of the AI offerings. We have a wealth of experience in the AI sector. For further details of our capabilities, please refer to our dedicated landing page: https://www.marks-clerk.com/expertise/digital-transformation/artificial-intelligence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.