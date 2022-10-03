ARTICLE

Scotland is emerging as a key player of the UK's space sector with almost a fifth of all UK jobs being based there. The number of small satellites produced in Scotland is larger than in any other European country. As such, it is great to see that the Technology & Innovation Centre in Glasgow has been chosen to host the Space Suppliers Summit, which takes place on 4-5 October. The Space Suppliers Summit is an international business convention connecting buyers and suppliers from across the space-manufacturing sector.

Louise Mansion and I will be attending this event and we are looking forwarding to talking about how space-bound technologies may be protected using intellectual property. We will also discuss any challenges that may arise, for example in relation to the protection of computer-implemented, Artificial Intelligence and additive manufacturing technologies. In addition, we will examine how intellectual property may be used to secure investment in space-bound technologies.

If you are attending this event and want to know more about using intellectual property to protect your space-related technologies, please visit our booth at F11 for a chat.

The Space Suppliers Summit brings together industry leaders to network and engage in a high-level conference day, as well as workshops and one-to-one business meetings. This supply chain-oriented event is designed to let participants come together to share, collaborate, learn and explore opportunities for business engagement."

space-meetings.com/...

