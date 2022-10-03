UK:
UK AI Regulation In 2022 – Where Are We Going? (Video)
03 October 2022
Kemp IT Law
This vlog from Chris Kemp is about the UK Government's
"approach to regulating AI" paper from July 2022.
VIDEO
