From 11 to 26 July 2022, small and micro businesses registered in the UK will be able to apply for a share of a £30 million pot designed to boost innovations that have a clear route to commercialisation. Only businesses that have not previously received Innovate UK funding will be eligible.

The grants will be used to back innovation in one or more of the seven technology areas outlined in the government's Innovation Strategy, namely:

advanced materials and manufacturing

artificial intelligence, digital and advanced computing

bioinformatics and genomics

engineering biology

electronics, photonics and quantum

energy and environment technologies

robotics and smart machines.

Businesses will also be asked to consider how their innovation might address the challenges the UK faces of achieving net zero and pushing self-driven healthcare and wellbeing.

