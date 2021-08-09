Industrial Digital Transformation

Leading industrial manufacturing companies are competing and partnering with Big Tech organisation like Google, Microsoft and IBM as the digital transformation in the industry becomes crucial for survival.

Besides advanced analytics, industrial IoT and cloud computing are high on the agenda for investors. Manufacturers want to be able to make proactive decisions to maximise their performance, respond to demand fluctuations and make sure they're flexible in their everyday operations. Could IoT and cloud computing help manufacturers become more resilient to future "black swan" events and a future pandemic?

This article explores how Big Tech companies are driving digital transformation in the modern factory and looks through a patent lens at the innovations and emerging key players dominating this space. This data-led approach uncovered the following insights:

advances in technology like Artificial Intelligence have sparked an arms race for manufacturers to become leaner and more efficient,

Big Tech is asserting operation technology leadership and innovation across the manufacturing landscape, with Amazon among the top 3,

asset tracking solutions are being adopted at pace and are a focus area for optimisation for partnerships like SAP and Oracle.

