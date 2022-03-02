Analysis by the Financial Times suggests that innovation alone is not enough to tempt investors and maintain 'new space' stocks. A lack of current profits by enterprises focusing on sectors of future potential such as rocket launch, space resources and space tourism have contributed to a 34% stock reduction over the past three months.

Whilst these 'new space' companies are invariably excellent at imagining the technologies of the future, they may benefit from also focusing on means of commercialisation for the future.

Intellectual property rights can be a useful way of securing a commercial advantage for up to 20 years, and tempting investors in the here and now.

For tips on using intellectual property to tempt investors see our recent article here.

Newly listed space companies are feeling the pressure of running long-term research and development cycles while reporting short-term quarterly earnings https://www.ft.com/content/8ca9414f-9284-446d-81da-d2dc41c2b0fa

