ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Richard Kemp takes a high level look at what 2022 has in store for tech law.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK

FinTech Global Regulatory Round-Up – w/e 4 February 2022 Herbert Smith Freehills In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 4 February 2022.

UK Clamps Down On Crypto Gowling WLG The popularity of cryptocurrencies and other cryptoassets continues to grow. Major brands like PayPal now include the facility for users to buy, sell and hold selected cryptoassets...

Blockchain And AI: The EUIPO Is Top For Innovation Marks & Clerk It's great to hear that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has been ranked (together with the Korean Patent Office) as the most innovative IP office

Blockchain For IP Management J A Kemp LLP Blockchain is a technology dating all the way back to a 1991 paper discussing the time-stamping of digital documents and is the driving force behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether.

The 'Arc' Knight Rises Marks & Clerk Oxford and Cambridge are world-famous university towns, steeped in history and academic success. For example, it was in Cambridge that Sir Isaac Newton discovered the laws of gravity...