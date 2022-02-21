ARTICLE

The challenges surrounding fusion power generation have been around for decades. Every news article has been greeted with excitement only to present additional challenges in bringing the technology to market. However, a recent article caught my eye as it illustrates how technology collaboration may be instrumental in addressing those challenges.

DeepMind is an AI firm backed by Google parent company Alphabet. It has previously developed algorithms in a variety of fields including, famously, in the turn-based game Go, and in protein folding. Now the company is turning its hand to fusion. Experimental fusion reactors use magnetic coils to control the nuclear fusion reaction and confine incredibly hot plasma in a vessel. Controlling the coils is a complex task that can require significant engineering and design work. DeepMind has developed AI which can control the plasma autonomously. This represents a huge accomplishment as not only does the state of the plasma constantly change, it cannot be continuously measured.

The application of AI and machine learning to the fusion space highlights the need to embrace cutting-edge technologies to solve traditional engineering problems. Could additive manufacturing be used to print a particularly complex coil shape to improve control of the plasma? Could IoT devices be used to handle the tritium fuel used in fusion reactors? Seeking collaboration between sectors could be essential to tackling fusion challenges and successfully scaling up this promising power source.

