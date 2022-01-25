ARTICLE

In this episode

Aasmah talks to Neha Narkhede, Former CTO and Co-Founder of Confluent, about how she changed the world of technology with the creation of software Apache Kafka, celebrates cultural differences and how her ultimate goal is to become a role model for other women in technology.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest | Neha Narkhede

Neha Narkhede is a tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor. Formerly co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Confluent, Neha played a central role in the creation of the Apache Kafka software, which processes real-time data streams.

Born in India, Neha is recognised as a leader in the tech industry, appearing in Forbes' 2021 list of America's self-made women. She is committed to helping other start-ups succeed and to encouraging the tech industry to look at its approach to diversity.”

