One of the things we're often accused of (particularly by sceptical Patent Examiners) is over-hyping new technology areas as being applicable in a wide range of industrial use cases. But, as this article from World Cement demonstrates, even industries as traditional as the building materials sector have embraced digital technologies with some surprising benefits. By applying AI to a very well established production process, a cement producer has been able to make substantial improvements. Beyond this, by using data in the supply chain, improvements can be made in stock control, customer satisfaction and logistics - something that's become increasingly topical.