In our fourth episode of W talks: tech, we explore the world of diagnostics as James Shaw, our Global Head of Withers tech speaks with Mark Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mologic, one of the world's leading developers of point of care rapid diagnostic technologies, using lateral flow technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on lateral flow testing and the global diagnostics industry for the first time. We hear from Mark Davies who provides insider knowledge into the global diagnostics industry and the vital role it plays in helping combat diseases on a global scale. We discuss how innovation can successfully support a social mission and how to get investors to back that mission.

Mologic is a leading developer of lateral flow and rapid diagnostic technologies, products and services who works with companies, researchers and clinicians to help them deliver fast, reliable and accurate diagnosis at the point-of-care. Mologic was established in 2003 by Mark Davis and his Father Professor Paul Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, who was one of the named inventors on the original Lateral Flow Patent in the late 80's which was first put to commercial use with the Clearblue pregnancy test kit.

Mologic has recently become a ‘Social Enterprise' following an acquisition by a consortium of philanthropic funds and investors including the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) founded by George Soros and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (among others). Global Access Health (GAH), the newly named Social Enterprise, will seek to expand access to affordable state-of-the-art medical technology through decentralized research, development, and manufacturing in and for the Global South. This venture will address gaps in the provision of global diagnostics in low-income communities and regions that profit-focused businesses have failed to address. For further information, please see here.

