08 Jun 2021 05:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m.

Morrison Foerster's Senior Of Counsel, Lokke Moerel, will participate in a panel hosted by the United Nations Association (Poland) discussing digital international cooperation and AI as it relates to governments, business, and individuals alike. She will join Kristina Háfoss, Secretary General of the Nordic Council and Eva Kaili, Member of the European Parliament and the European Internet Forum Steering Committee in the conversation.

