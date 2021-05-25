On 21 April 2021, the European Commission issued a draft proposal for a regulation on AI systems, the first self-standing legal framework regulating AI. The regulation has a broad scope, imposing obligations on businesses in almost all sectors of the economy. It will not be adopted by UK law, but the regulation does have extra-territorial effect and will influence future laws and regulations in the UK.

"AI systems" are purposefully broadly defined, meaning that providers, importers, distributors and users are all subject to certain requirements.

AI systems are regulated on a risk-based approach:

the "unacceptable" high risk ones are banned;

the "high risk" ones are subject to strict requirements;

the "limited risk" ones are expected to meet transparency requirements;

the "minimal risk" ones are not regulated.

The regulation is expected to be adopted in the next two years, however it is subject to up to three reviews in the EU Parliament and EU Council before it is approved.

The draft regulation can be found here.

