ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Chris Kemp looks at the key issues, particularly focusing on buy-side.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK

Blockchain Comparative Guide ONTIER LLP Blockchain Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

European Commission Proposes Legislation Regulating AI Arnold & Porter On April 21, the European Commission (Commission) proposed legislation (EC Proposal) that would comprehensively regulate artificial intelligence systems in the European Union, including...

The Commission's Proposed Artificial Intelligence Regulation Bristows A little over a year since the Commission sketched out its potential policy options for AI legislation in a White Paper on AI, and the fruition of an extensive panoply of workshops, forums, ..

European Commission Proposes New Rules In Relation To Artificial Intelligence Wiggin The Commission has published proposals for a new legal framework on AI to guarantee the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses, while strengthening AI uptake, investment and innovation across the EU.

Withers Talks: Cryptocurrency | Ep 8 - Trusts Issues With Cryptocurrency - A European Perspective Withers LLP Trusts are typically utilized as part of an estate plan or for asset protection purposes, and investors in cryptocurrency and other digital assets.