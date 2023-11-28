An Autumn Statement for Growth, or 'Too little, too late'?

Following speculation about Inheritance Tax (IHT) changes, possibly even its abolition, and income tax reductions, the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, presented his Autumn Statement with an expectation of tax giveaways.

In the end, though, there was very little in terms of tax.

It had become clear before the statement that IHT was not today's focus, although Mr Hunt studiously ignored a question about whether changes were now off the agenda from the Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

In the end, though, there was very little in terms of tax.

It had become clear before the statement that IHT was not today's focus, although Mr Hunt studiously ignored a question about whether changes were now off the agenda from the Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

Instead, the Chancellor went some way to spiking Labour's guns by reducing tax for 'working people', a key Labour aim. However, the chosen route was National Insurance (NIC) – notionally not a tax, although you will never meet someone who thinks that!

The main rate of employees' NIC is to be reduced by 2%, to 10%, from 6 January 2024,

The main rate of Class 4 NICs, paid by the self-employed, will be cut by 1%, to 8%, from 6 April 2024, and

Class 2 NICs, again paid by the self-employed, will be abolished from 6 April 2024.

Welcome savings for most workers, while not providing a benefit to those who have investment income.

Companies will benefit from the 'full expensing' regime being made permanent, although what, in tax, is 'permanent'?

Full expensing allows a 100% tax deduction for expenditure on qualifying assets, mostly plant and machinery, and a 50% deduction for expenditure on special rate assets.

The regime was introduced on 1 April 2023 for an initial period of three years and today's announcement will allow companies to form longer-term investment plans.

Elsewhere, there was a little good news for companies who engage in research and development with the R&D intensives scheme being relaxed slightly with the intensity threshold being reduced to 30%. However, the scheme's benefits remain significantly lower than the old SME scheme with the enhanced deduction having reduced from 130% to 86% and the repayable credit now being at 14.5%.

As previously announced, the RDEC and SME R&D schemes will merge from 1 April 2024. Again, there was a little good news with the above the line credit being taxed at 19%, rather than 25%, for loss making companies.

Despite the Chancellor's claims that this was an Autumn Statement for growth, the Shadow Chancellor claimed that it represented a 'cover version' of Labour's recent announcements. It felt as though she had a point.

She also said that it was 'too little, too late'. Too late, maybe, but there is still a Spring Budget to address the 'too little'!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.