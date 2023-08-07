In this video, Senior Associate, Claire Prentice and Associate, Tom Leatherby from the Incentives and Remuneration team provide a comprehensive summary of the tax basics of employee share schemes.

Topics covered in this video include:

The different tax treatment of tax-advantaged and non-tax advantaged plans Comparing share option arrangements with share acquisitions Business asset disposal relief and share plans PAYE and National Insurance considerations Employee benefit trusts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.