ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Forsters' Art and Cultural Property team with Private Client Partner, Catherine Hill launch 'Innovations in Art' together with Smartify – the world's most downloaded museum app.

'Innovations in Art', a mini-series of videos, features specialist artists and their works, to help demonstrate innovations in the art world and their relevance today.

We explore evolution in the creative process, ownership and sale of art works and restoration techniques, demonstrating the value of art as a record of our shared cultural history.

In the name of art and from art lovers Forsters and Smartify, watch the first in our mini-series of short videos about art - starting with 'Innovations in the Art World – changes in the creation of art'.

Changes in the Creation of Art

How did art begin? From 70,000-year old cave paintings using soil, burnt charcoal and chalk to today's mixing of bright and wonderfully-rich pigments, you'll hear more about how innovations in art have helped to turn the world technicolour.

self

From Da Vinci and Vermeer, using science, maths, and now high-tech solutions, digital art and NFTs – see how the art world has progressed and hear from modern day experts including Richard Deacon RA – award winning abstract sculptor.

Experience and enjoyment

Why is art inseparable from life? It's embedded in our need to tell stories, to inspire and to provoke us into thinking. George Sand said it's meaningless without an audience and that the sale and enjoyment of art is as important as the art itself.

self

Watch our video to travel down the ages from the paintings of Gainsborough to commentary from modern-day sculptor Richard Hudson, and discover how art in the public eye has developed from portraits of the individual (the figurative), to the abstract, taking on different shapes and forms;an interesting reflection of the times we live in.

Innovations in conservation and preservation in art

Why do people vandalise art? Did you know that the Mona Lisa has been damaged five times, and that Rembrandt's Nightwatch was attacked with acid and a knife? We ask what drives this and what innovations we see in our restoration techniques used to conserve our masterpieces and enjoy them today?

self

Up to date techniques including imaging, high resolution photography, analysis and AI all help to establish what was missing from damaged artworks for future generations. Kalliopi Lemos, sculptor, painter and installation artist give her insight into the importance of choosing the right materials when we produce art.

How does Smartify work?

Smartify is a free app that allows you to explore the artworld virtually, taking digital tours or using it to find works on show at home and abroad. It can scan artworks in order to not only identify them but also to access instant art commentary on your mobile device. It makes artwork accessible for a global audience through innovative technology and engaging storytelling. Smartify was founded in 2015 and now works with over 150 museums, galleries and historic houses worldwide, delivering information about opening hours and what's on locally and internationally and providing audio and visual guided tours of venues, and information about individual artworks and artists at the click of a button.

View the mini-series 'Innovations in Art' on Smartify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.