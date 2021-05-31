An open letter coordinated by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has called on the Prime Minister to deliver on the promise he made to the Parliamentarians Liaison Committee (24 March 2021) to fix the crisis facing the creative industry in the aftermath of the Brexit trade deal.

The letter has been signed by over 300 organisations from across the whole of the creative industry, including: Association of British Orchestras; British Fashion Council; British Arts Festivals Association; Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society; Glyndebourne Productions Ltd; PRS for Music; Royal Shakespeare Company; and UK Music.

The coalition warned that if the Prime Minister failed to act, "work will be lost and businesses will go under". To read PRS for Music's press release in full and for a link to the letter, click here.

