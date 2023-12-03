Challenge Briefing

The Chief Financial Officer of a medium-sized manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom found himself unwittingly caught up in a money laundering scheme. The CFO had been with the company for almost a decade and had an excellent reputation for his financial management skills and ability to protect company finances. However, the CFO's reputation and career were at risk when he was caught up in the scheme.

The CFO worked with an overseas vendor for several years and had a good working relationship. The vendor always paid on time and never had any issues. However, the vendor had started overpaying the company for their services in the last six months. At first, the CFO thought it was an error, but when the vendor asked him to transfer the surplus funds to different bank accounts, he became suspicious.

The vendor gave vague answers when the CFO confronted them about the overpayments and the requested transfer of the surplus funds. The CFO knew something was wrong and needed help figuring out what to do next. The CFO realized he had to act quickly before his company became implicated in the vendor's possibly illegal activities. So he contacted a specialized financial consultant who investigated fraud and an anti-money laundering expert.