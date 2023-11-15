This podcast is the first in our new series, Decisions Decoded, focussing on decisions and themes in regulatory investigations and enforcement. In this episode, Senior Knowledge Lawyer Catherine Pluck talks to Financial Services Partner Katie Stephen about the recent FCA Final Notice concerning ADM Investor Services International Limited, which has been fined £6,470,600 for inadequate anti-money laundering systems and controls.

