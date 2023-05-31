In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Senior Knowledge Lawyer Catherine Pluck is joined by Counsel Joe Smallshaw and Associate Lizzie Cox, both of whom specialise in regulatory investigations and enforcement, to discuss some of the key themes arising from the Financial Conduct Authority's recent anti-money laundering enforcement decisions.

Spotify/Apple

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.