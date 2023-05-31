UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus - AML: Key Themes For Firms From Recent Enforcement (Podcast)
31 May 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Senior Knowledge
Lawyer Catherine Pluck is joined by Counsel Joe Smallshaw and
Associate Lizzie Cox, both of whom specialise in regulatory
investigations and enforcement, to discuss some of the key themes
arising from the Financial Conduct Authority's recent
anti-money laundering enforcement decisions.
Spotify/Apple
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from UK
A Sensible Approach To Retained EU Law
Herbert Smith Freehills
Kemi Badenoch, the Minister responsible for retained EU law, yesterday announced a change of plan on the abolition of retained EU law and its replacement by purely...
Public Law Case Update – Q1 2023
Gowling WLG
In the May 2023 edition of our case updater, we offer a straightforward and concise overview of six public law and regulation cases from the first quarter of 2023 which highlight important points of principle and procedure.
Reinforcing Openness And Fair-Dealing In The Public Sector
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
In this article, our Regulatory Risk and Compliance team (RRC team) discusses the increasing need for firms dealing with government to be alert to the impact of transparency and fair-dealing regulations...