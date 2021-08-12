ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The European Commission, on July 20, 2021, unveiled a landmark legislative proposal1 that would overhaul the European Union's approach to anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism ("AML/CFT"), creating a Union-wide AML/CFT supervisor2 and introducing a common AML/CFT Rulebook3 ("the Rulebook") that will apply directly to obliged entities in all member states. The Commission also proposed a new AML/CFT Directive4 ("AMLD6") that imposes higher standards for the operation of national AML/CFT regimes. The European Commission's proposal follows several years of AML scandals for the EU and EU financial institutions (FIs), including accusations that the Estonia branch of Danske Bank laundered more than USD 200 billion originating in Russia,5 and a proposal by the U.S. Treasury Department to designate Latvia-based ABLV as an institution of primary money laundering concern under the USA PATRIOT Act.6 Implementation of the EU proposal—if passed—is likely to overlap with that of another major AML/CFT reform, the U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Act (also known as AMLA), which was signed into law in 2021.7 Both are legislative responses to the FATF's call for greater effectiveness and sustainability of national AML/CFT regimes amid rapid innovation in the financial sector.

The proposal includes a regulation establishing the AML Authority ("AMLA"), an entirely new and independent European Union (EU) agency with a staff of 250, that will have the power to directly supervise certain high-risk cross-border obliged entities and to issue technical standards and guidance that apply directly throughout the Union. AMLA is also envisioned as a coordinating and oversight body for national supervisors and will offer a cooperation mechanism for national-level financial intelligence units (FIUs).

The Rulebook incorporates and expands on the provisions of the EU's existing AML/CFT legislation, AML Directives 4 and 5. The Rulebook, however, would immediately and directly apply to all obliged entities, as opposed to the current Directives, which must first be transposed into national law. Not all member states have fully transposed the Directives, creating variations in requirements throughout the EU. The Rulebook is also frequently more detailed and prescriptive than the Directives.

AMLD6 significantly expands and strengthens existing guidelines related to the structure and organization of national AML/CFT regimes. It imposes more rigorous and detailed requirements related to the status and function of national-level FIUs, cross-border cooperation between national supervisors, the status of self-regulatory bodies, and registers of beneficial owners.

If implemented as drafted, the proposed new EU regime would raise global standards in certain areas, creating potential implementation challenges for U.S. and global FIs with European operations. The Rulebook is generally in line with current U.S. supervisory expectations, but imposes certain requirements that exceed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and are not explicitly captured in U.S. law and regulation. As a result, global and U.S. FIs with a European presence may need to review and update their group-wide AML/CFT program.

*Click here to view this table on a mobile device.