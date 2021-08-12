The European Commission, on July 20, 2021, unveiled a landmark legislative proposal1 that would overhaul the European Union's approach to anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism ("AML/CFT"), creating a Union-wide AML/CFT supervisor2 and introducing a common AML/CFT Rulebook3 ("the Rulebook") that will apply directly to obliged entities in all member states. The Commission also proposed a new AML/CFT Directive4 ("AMLD6") that imposes higher standards for the operation of national AML/CFT regimes. The European Commission's proposal follows several years of AML scandals for the EU and EU financial institutions (FIs), including accusations that the Estonia branch of Danske Bank laundered more than USD 200 billion originating in Russia,5 and a proposal by the U.S. Treasury Department to designate Latvia-based ABLV as an institution of primary money laundering concern under the USA PATRIOT Act.6 Implementation of the EU proposal—if passed—is likely to overlap with that of another major AML/CFT reform, the U.S. Anti-Money Laundering Act (also known as AMLA), which was signed into law in 2021.7 Both are legislative responses to the FATF's call for greater effectiveness and sustainability of national AML/CFT regimes amid rapid innovation in the financial sector.
- The proposal includes a regulation establishing the AML Authority ("AMLA"), an entirely new and independent European Union (EU) agency with a staff of 250, that will have the power to directly supervise certain high-risk cross-border obliged entities and to issue technical standards and guidance that apply directly throughout the Union. AMLA is also envisioned as a coordinating and oversight body for national supervisors and will offer a cooperation mechanism for national-level financial intelligence units (FIUs).
- The Rulebook incorporates and expands on the provisions of the EU's existing AML/CFT legislation, AML Directives 4 and 5. The Rulebook, however, would immediately and directly apply to all obliged entities, as opposed to the current Directives, which must first be transposed into national law. Not all member states have fully transposed the Directives, creating variations in requirements throughout the EU. The Rulebook is also frequently more detailed and prescriptive than the Directives.
- AMLD6 significantly expands and strengthens existing guidelines related to the structure and organization of national AML/CFT regimes. It imposes more rigorous and detailed requirements related to the status and function of national-level FIUs, cross-border cooperation between national supervisors, the status of self-regulatory bodies, and registers of beneficial owners.
If implemented as drafted, the proposed new EU regime would raise global standards in certain areas, creating potential implementation challenges for U.S. and global FIs with European operations. The Rulebook is generally in line with current U.S. supervisory expectations, but imposes certain requirements that exceed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and are not explicitly captured in U.S. law and regulation. As a result, global and U.S. FIs with a European presence may need to review and update their group-wide AML/CFT program.
In addition to the changes that move the EU regime beyond the FATF standards, other aspects of the Commission's proposal focus on harmonizing requirements throughout the bloc and across sectors, promoting an EU-wide approach to AML/CFT, particularly for financial groups. Among these reforms are elements related to critical areas of an AML/CFT regime such as information-sharing and beneficial ownership.
The proposal gives AMLA full enforcement and sanctions powers over those FIs that it supervises directly, which would be critical to meaningful implementation of the new regime. An active supra-jurisdictional supervisory body would potentially increase enforcement risk for FIs, particularly those that operate across the bloc and are systemically significant to the EU's economy. AMLA would also be empowered to apply direct pressure on national financial supervisors to urge them to take action against FIs or other obliged entities that AMLA does not directly oversee, and could in certain cases take over supervision of an FI on an emergency basis when it believes national supervisors are not taking sufficient action to deal with AML/CFT violations.
- AMLA would be required to periodically conduct a risk assessment of the country-level operations of all credit institutions operating in at least seven member states, and all other FIs operating in at least 10 member states.45 AMLA must directly supervise all credit institutions that are rated high risk in at least four member states and that have been under investigation in at least one member state in the past three years, and all other FIs that are rated high risk in at least six member states.46
- AMLA is empowered to conduct off-site and on-site inspections for all FIs subject to its direct supervision.47 Where it discovers violations, it is empowered to require the FI to take certain actions to remediate violations, including changes in the governance structure and specific requirements related to individual clients or transaction types,48 and to impose financial penalties up to 1% of annual turnover.49 Where an entity refuses to take the actions AMLA requires, the authority can also impose daily penalties of up to 3% of average daily turnover for up to six months.50
- Where AMLA believes that an entity not under its direct supervision has materially breached AML/CFT requirements, it can request that the entity's supervisor investigate such potential breaches and take enforcement action. Where the supervisor concerned does not respond adequately, AMLA can request that the Commission transfer supervisory powers from the national supervisor to AMLA.51
FIs, including both European FIs and global FIs with European operations, should track progress of the proposal, plan for new obligations that will require major changes to their operations, and prepare for a lengthy implementation period. If passed, the proposals would take at least five years to fully implement, with AMLA not expected to become fully operational until 2026, although it should begin to issue guidance before that time.
