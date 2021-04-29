ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

If you are an EU importer of tin, tantalum, tungsten or gold (3TG) covered by the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation, as of 1 January your due diligence process must comply with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance. Non-compliance may have serious legal and reputational consequences.

You may have listened to webinars and read white papers on conflict minerals due diligence and compliance. But, if you haven't done so already, now you actually have to get down to business and develop your own due diligence program. Conflict minerals due diligence is more than mere supplier engagement. So, are you sure that you are working on all the recommended steps?

Join Dynda Thomas and Bernhard Maier for a four-part series of 30-minute workshops zeroing in on Steps 1 – 4 of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the specific actions that are included in the OECD's recommendations. You can join us for any one or all of the sessions. The workshop will share some valuable insights from due diligence procedures implemented by US companies to comply with the US Conflict Minerals Rule.

Agenda (all sessions start at 1 p.m. GMT)

Thursday 4 February 2021: OECD Step 1 – Strong Company Management Systems

Thursday 11 February 2021: OECD Step 2 – Identify and Assess Risks

Thursday 18 February 2021: OECD Step 3 – Address and Mitigate Risks

Thursday 25 February 2021: OECD Step 4 – Independent Third-party Audits

Register for the 4 part workshop

Note: the opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Firm, its clients, or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

Originally published January 31, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.