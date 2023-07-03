Suppliers to the media industry would benefit from establishing clear ESG policies, and ensuring that they have them in place for both themselves and their sub-contractors if they want to pitch for new established media clients and retain existing ones.

Media companies are facing increasing demands from their shareholders to ensure that ESG at all levels is on their agenda and integral to their business practices, particularly international businesses, and those based in the US and working globally.

Businesses and their management teams who may view ESG as only a tick box could benefit from further exploring the ESG requirements of their clients and getting guidance on what they need to do to change in order to maintain their current and longer term client business relationships.





As businesses organize around their ESG commitments, they will increasingly want to know not just that their suppliers themselves take sustainability issues seriously, but that the technologies and services they procure can directly support their own strategies. www.spglobal.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.