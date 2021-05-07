ARTICLE

UK: Media And Reputation: What Does A Media Lawyer Do And How Can They Help? (Video)

What does a media lawyer do and how they can help?

In conversation with UK media and reputation partner Jo Sanders.

Jo explains how the law can be used to ensure that you are fairly represented in the media and tells the story in a way that is accurate. Often the best work we do is not seeking redress after something appears in the media, but actually helping clients avoid the inaccuracies appear in the first place.

Lately, injunctions have got a bad name, but we outline how they can be very useful to stop malicious and inaccurate information being disseminated to millions of people, for example, through online media.

