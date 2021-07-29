ARTICLE

The Commission says that the aim of the consultation is to gather data and stakeholder views to support the evaluation of the Web Accessibility Directive and its implementing acts.

The consultation will help assess to what extent the Directive and its implementing acts:

have made it easier for people with disabilities to access public services and information, strengthening social and digital inclusion; are still relevant and fit for purpose, in light of related laws and changes in technology; and have harmonised the web-accessibility market.

The results of the consultation will also inform possible future policy initiatives related to web accessibility.

The consultation closes on 25 October 2021. To access the consultation, click here.

