Following the launch of the UK's accession negotiations and the Government's publication of its strategic approach (see item above), the Committee has re-opened its call for evidence. It originally opened a call for evidence in January 2021.

The Committee is inviting new submissions, as well as written evidence from those who have previously made a submission if they wish to make additional points. The call for evidence closes on 6 September 2021. For further information, click here.

