Norton Rose Fulbright's global shipping team is delighted to continue our association with London International Shipping Week (LISW) in 2023 and proud to be platinum sponsors.

This year's theme of ‘Reframing risk in a complex marketplace' could not be more pertinent. The shipping sector is evolving rapidly, and with the macro and micro environmental factors at play, shipping has never been at a more crucial juncture.

Our seminars, throughout the week, will be covering topics that explore and examine how the industry is evolving and adapting to this change.

These seminars include discussions on: UK Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and its application in shipping business models; the lessons learnt and what to look out for during a restructure, based on the significant shipping and offshore restructurings the firm has been involved in; and reviewing ship recycling and how the industry will adapt, questioning if the industry has met it's own perfect storm. More seminars are being added so please do check the page regularly.

On this dedicated page you will find details of our seminars and events along with related news and insights on matters affecting the shipping industry.

