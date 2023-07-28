Norton Rose Fulbright's global shipping team is delighted to continue our association with London International Shipping Week (LISW) in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us think more deeply about how we go about our business so it could not be a better time to share perspectives and ideas from across the globe and to re-examine the challenges and opportunities. 'Driving growth and recovery in a disrupted world' is this year's guiding theme and the events we are involved in support that theme. These events include discussions on: how the next generation of low to zero carbon emitting vessels will be financed; the implications of shipping being brought into the EU's emissions trading system; the attractiveness of the stock market for shipping IPOs; and how to promote further diversity and inclusion. Harnessing innovation is vital and in the UK Chamber of Shipping's Making Waves film being launched during LISW, we talk about both the innovation in financial products and the use of AI in shipping's journey to decarbonise.

Originally Published by 13-17 September 2021

