To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Antisuit injunctions have been keeping the Commercial Court
Judges very busy for the last two years. They are frequently sought
in particular to restrain cargo receivers from commencing
proceedings against carriers under bills of lading in foreign
jurisdictions. Saira Paruk, Gemma Morgan and Peter Stevenson
discuss antisuit injunctions in this context and cover, amongst
other things, specifically:
The criteria which must be fulfilled or the grant of an
ASI.
What are some of the pitfalls which arise for an applicant and
how to avoid them.
The grant of ASIs against EU-domiciled defendants
post-Brexit.
The recent history of Somalia is more complex than that of most countries, involving three distinct regions, a multi-clan indigenous population, and almost twenty years of turbulence resulting from an absent or ineffective central government.