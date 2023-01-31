ARTICLE

Antisuit injunctions have been keeping the Commercial Court Judges very busy for the last two years. They are frequently sought in particular to restrain cargo receivers from commencing proceedings against carriers under bills of lading in foreign jurisdictions. Saira Paruk, Gemma Morgan and Peter Stevenson discuss antisuit injunctions in this context and cover, amongst other things, specifically:

The criteria which must be fulfilled or the grant of an ASI.

What are some of the pitfalls which arise for an applicant and how to avoid them.

The grant of ASIs against EU-domiciled defendants post-Brexit.

