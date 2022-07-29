1216516a.jpg

Join partners Philip Rymer and Susan Riitala as they discuss the new BIMCO ship sale and purchase agreement, SHIPSALE22 and how it compares to the Norwegian Shipbrokers' Association's standard form of contract, as well as the potential issues surrounding the new form.

