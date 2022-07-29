UK:
BIMCO Ship Sale And Purchase Agreement: SHIPSALE22 (Podcast)
29 July 2022
Reed Smith (Worldwide)
Join partners Philip Rymer and Susan Riitala as they discuss the
new BIMCO ship sale and purchase agreement, SHIPSALE22 and how it
compares to the Norwegian Shipbrokers' Association's
standard form of contract, as well as the potential issues
surrounding the new form.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
