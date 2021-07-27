ARTICLE

We welcome you to what is now the third edition of Quadrant on Shipping.

And what an extraordinary year it has been since the last edition! At the time of writing, "live" hearings are gradually becoming more common again. What was remarkable was how rapidly, and relatively seamlessly, courts at all levels and arbitral tribunals made the switch to "virtual" hearings. It has become clear that for many matters video hearings can be more time efficient, and thus cheaper, than, real world hearings. I suggest that it is important that there should not be an unthinking return to real world hearings being the default setting for all matters. Rather, on a hearing by hearing basis, the court or tribunal and the parties should consider whether a video or real world hearing is likely to be more effective and efficient.

The quality, breadth and depth of shipping work that Quadrant has undertaken in the past 12 months is reflected in the articles in this edition, which we hope you will find helpful and interesting.

Caroline Pounds appeared in the Supreme Court in Shagang Shipping and discusses the decision addressing the proper approach to evidence where there are allegations of bribery and torture, and more generally how the weight to be given to evidence should be assessed. Staying in the Supreme Court, Simon Rainey QC and Nigel Jacobs QC analyse their win in the collision case between "EVER SMART" and "ALEXANDRA 1", and Ben Coffer and I discuss the recent hearing in The "LIBRA" which considers passage planning as an aspect of unseaworthiness. Some of the many other important decisions that Quadrant have been involved in are also discussed.

Finally, the whole of Quadrant Chambers' shipping team wish to take this opportunity to thank all our clients for their support. We hope that you have continued to experience an excellent level of service from us despite the unusual circumstances this year, and look forward to working with you all in the future.

