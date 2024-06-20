ARTICLE
20 June 2024

Carve-Out Insights: Navigating Cross-Border Deals With Ben Fielding (Podcast)

TG
TMF Group BV

Contributor

TMF Group BV logo
TMF Group experts work from 120 offices in 80+ jurisdictions, making sure that complex administrative tasks are done right and on time. From legal set-up and oversight to regulatory filings, accounting, tax and payroll, we look after our clients’ administrative burdens so they can focus on their businesses.
Explore
In this podcast, Ben Fielding, TMF Group's Head of Sales for Global Entity Management, talks about the complexities of multinational carve-out deals.
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Ben Fielding
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, Ben Fielding, TMF Group's Head of Sales for Global Entity Management, talks about the complexities of multinational carve-out deals.

TMF Group's Ben Fielding has years of experience in managing M&A transactions, particularly within the complex field of carve-out deals. In this podcast episode*, Ben addresses the rise of multinational carve-outs in 2024 and beyond and how this is placing increasing pressure on organisations to solve the challenges that surround them.

Using a problem-solution approach, Ben explores the critical aspects of carve-outs, including legal structuring, compliance considerations and the role of transition services agreements (TSAs). He discusses practical solutions, safeguards and best practices to mitigate these risks and ensure complete operational readiness.

Drawing on his extensive experience, Ben's expert insights and practical strategies from his own case studies provide listeners with tangible illustrations that help to explain the nuances of managing cross-border transactions effectively.

Podcast host, Rachael Johnson, guides the conversational format with Ben that will keep listeners informed and entertained through the many topics that they cover, from IT challenges and cultural considerations to transitioning out of the TSA. The episode ensures that listeners will walk away with a thorough understanding of all the elements involved in a carve-out deal.

If you're a professional involved in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions or international business operations, your takeaway will be actionable insights and constructive strategies that you can use to navigate current and future carve-out transactions with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ben Fielding
Ben Fielding
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More