In recent years there has been increasing private capital investment in professional services firms—we are seeing continued evidence of this demand in 2024 and a strong pipeline for 2025.

Accounting, audit, tax, expert witness, consulting, risk, law firms and others ... why is private equity interested in the professional services industry?

Professional Services firms operate in a large fragmented market —with sufficient levels of capital behind them they can buy and build to achieve scale. Just last week we saw a group led by New Mountain Capital invest in the US-based unit (non-audit) of Grant Thornton, and at the beginning of this year we saw Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners invest in Baker Tilly, making it the largest private equity investment in the US CPA sector to date (at the time). In the UK, Hg Capital supported the formation of Azets through the merger of Visma BPO, Blick Rothenberg, and Baldwins in 2016. Azets has since completed the acquisitions of Wilkins Kennedy, Tait Walker, Campbell Dallas and Gorilla Accounting, and is now a UK top ten accountancy firm. More recently, Horizon Capital invested in Dains in 2021. Dains has since acquired PSTAX, 3STAX, HSKS Greenhalgh, and, most recently in 2024, McInerney Saunders Chartered Accountants and Midlands-based Magma Chartered Accounts.

of interest and operational challenges under the auditor independence rules.

The complexities of investing in professional services firms

A target professional services business is often one part of a larger business and needs to be separated or 'carved-out' from the wider business. Carve-out transactions involve a

range of complexities, including mapping out the correct people and services which are to transfer across, the need for transitional service arrangements, and having certain

capabilities and functions (often including regulatory licenses) stood-up on Day 1 following completion.

presents a risk of historic defined benefit pension liability. Defined benefit (DB) schemes are potentially the largest and most unpredictable liabilities on a target's balance sheet and can

create issues when buying and exiting a professional services business. However, the current interest rate environment may facilitate buying out or insuring these DB schemes—which may have been historically economically prohibitive.

called EisnerAmper LLP, and a tax and consulting business called Eisner Advisory Group LLC which could be majority-owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners.

costs will need to be factored into any private equity buyer's valuation. Large cap private equity is also now examining the use of captives to have better line of sight and control on these costs.

