The global At-Home Testing market is projected to grow from $11.4bn in 2024 to $19.4bn by 2032.

Fundamental drivers shaping this growth include:

Acceptance: Partially due to Covid-19 pandemic, At-Home Testing is becoming more accepted by healthcare providers and consumers.

Convenience: A convenient and private way to get tested for a variety of conditions. Especially appealing to busy individuals, or those who cannot reach the doctors within office hours.

Affordability: Increased waiting lists and limitations due to health insurance, self-testing offers a cost-effective and efficient option.

Unmet market needs: Underserved health issues are driving customers to look for private health and wellness solutions.

Shifting consumer behaviours: Consumer prioritisation on prevention and early-detection, accompanied with increasing availability of health information online suggest market set to experience robust growth.

The market is also seeing an increase in partnerships to increase geographic reach and product expansion. Notable examples include retail over the counter, digital health, and the NHS.

Combining these tailwinds, the At-Home Testing market reveals a healthy outlook and presents an attractive investment opportunity for both Financial Sponsors and Strategic Acquirors.

To learn more about the key M&A trends taking shape this year in the At-Home Testing space, read our latest paper.

