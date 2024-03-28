In our global M&A report for 2024, titled "Global M&A Outlook for 2024: Ready for take-off?", we explored that there are good reasons to believe 2024 will be a stronger year for M&A; but no-one is going to call a sudden change in conditions, or underestimate execution challenges.

We also explored:

how geopolitics are shaping the transactional landscape;

how deals will be sold;

what is driving and influencing public M&A;

the need to plan for regulatory issues; and

key drivers for M&A activity such as private equity, energy transition and ESG.

We have now published regional perspectives from our offices around the world and our sector and broader perspectives in which we look at regional and sectoral trends in M&A and the outlook for 2024.

