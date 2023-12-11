Keep up with the latest developments in international mergers and acquisitions trends with WorldView: The International M&A Podcast.

Listen to lawyers from USA, Germany and Japan as they provide a deep understanding of the economic, regulatory, and market factors that may affect international deal making and future strategic decisions.

Episode two: Strategic perspectives and decoding USA M&A

In this episode Alice Gardner, Corporate Partner at TLT is joined by Tory Matese and Steve Cade, Partners at Foley and Lardner based in the USA. Tory and Steve regularly represent a broad range of clients on domestic and international mergers, acquisitions and private equity transactions.

Highlights include:

Impact of key factors impacting the US M&A market in recent years.

Shifts in deal structuring, non-competes, and warranty insurance differences in US and UK markets.

How credit markets and interest rate rises are impacting the M&A market.

Main factors contributing to the length of deal closures.

Creative methods buyers are using to handle purchase price considerations.

Why the trend of fewer family successors is impacting future third-party acquisitions.

How ESG is influencing the future of M&A deals.