Keep up with the latest developments in international mergers and acquisitions trends with World View: The International M&A Podcast.

Listen to lawyers from Germany, USA and Japan as they provide a deep understanding of the economic, regulatory, and market factors that may affect international deal making and future strategic decisions.

Episode one: Navigating the evolving landscape of German M&A

Alice Gardner, one of our Corporate partners here at TLT, is joined by Dr. Helge-Torsten Wöhlert, Partner at Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojte, based in Germany. Helge-Torsten regularly advises on German and international M&A deals.

Highlights include:

Key factors impacting the German M&A market over the last two years.

Variances in dominant sectors between German and UK M&A activities.

Changes in deal timescales due to financing and internal considerations in German M&A.

Comparison of UK and German regulatory frameworks affecting overseas investments.

How ESG is influencing transactions and its future market impact.

Why there is a shift in balance between cross-border and domestic M&A deals in Germany.

Germany's attractiveness for investments.

To view the full details please click< a href="https://www.tlt.com/insights-and-events/podcasts/world-view-the-international-ma-podcast-episode-one/" target="_blank">here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.