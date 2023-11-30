Keep up with the latest developments in international mergers and acquisitions trends with World View: The International M&A Podcast.
Listen to lawyers from Germany, USA and Japan as they provide a deep understanding of the economic, regulatory, and market factors that may affect international deal making and future strategic decisions.
Episode one: Navigating the evolving landscape of German M&A
Alice Gardner, one of our Corporate partners here at TLT, is joined by Dr. Helge-Torsten Wöhlert, Partner at Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojte, based in Germany. Helge-Torsten regularly advises on German and international M&A deals.
Highlights include:
- Key factors impacting the German M&A market over the last two years.
- Variances in dominant sectors between German and UK M&A activities.
- Changes in deal timescales due to financing and internal considerations in German M&A.
- Comparison of UK and German regulatory frameworks affecting overseas investments.
- How ESG is influencing transactions and its future market impact.
- Why there is a shift in balance between cross-border and domestic M&A deals in Germany.
- Germany's attractiveness for investments.
To view the full details please click here.
