Continuing challenges for international firms with offices in China; and Chinese firms expand elsewhere in Asia

8 years after sealing its merger with Dacheng, Dentons announced the formal combination had terminated, though Dacheng remains a preferred firm of the Dentons network. Operating conditions for international law firms in China were blamed, notably challenges of cybersecurity and data privacy. As we reported last month, Eversheds and KWM recently reached a similar exclusive preferred firm referral arrangement to cover Eversheds' Chinese business.

Also in China, Latham & Watkins will shut its Shanghai office after 20 years. Its people have been offered relocation to the firm's Beijing office. No reasons for the closure have been given but it is believed the Shanghai office's lease was due to expire.

Meanwhile, Chinese firms expand into Asia. DeHeng (with 50 offices globally) has opened in Vientiane in Laos, focused on Belt and Road projects. Yingke has opened in Bangkok, its 10th country location in southeast Asia. DFDL, with 9 other offices in southeast Asia, has opened in Kuala Lumpur through an association with a new local law firm, Robin Lynn & Lee.

Firms open in India, the Middle East and Paris; and big US hitters trade punches in London

As Chinese firms expand in Asia, the Japanese firm TNY Group will open in Gurgaon, India. This follows the publication by the Bar Council of India in March this year of rules allowing international lawyers to provide legal advice in the country.

Quinn Emanuel continues the run of international firms opening in the UAE. This office will focus on litigation for UAE clients inside and outside the country. The firm is already based in Doha and Riyadh.

Elvinger Hoss Prussen has stayed within Europe for its second office outside Luxembourg – Paris. It will focus on the firm's speciality of investment funds. Its only other location is Hong Kong. Its main local (and larger) rival, Arendt & Medernach, is also in New York and London.

Meanwhile, in London, Kirkland & Ellis poached the managing partner of Paul Weiss in London for his private equity experience. Within a fortnight, Paul Weiss had returned the favour with interest with 4 debt finance partner hires (and some associates) from Kirkland & Ellis in London. Kirkland was ranked this year as the 2nd largest US player in London by revenue, and Paul Weiss as the 37th.

