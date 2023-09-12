UK And EU Sustainable Finance Regulation: Taking Stock With Change On The Horizon

Both opportunities and challenges have arisen for the asset management industry as a result of the rapid introduction of UK and EU sustainable finance regulation in recent years. The new requirements have been heightened in complexity due to the piecemeal official guidance provided, jurisdictional "gold-plating" of expectations, the start of greenwashing enforcement and litigation cases, and the sheer volume of legislation and regulation itself.
With a brief pause before further significant movement in this space is expected in Q3 and Q4 2023, Proskauer's UK Regulatory team explores some actions and considerations for now, whilst also setting out some of the legal and regulatory changes on the horizon. Please refer to our previous horizon scanning article here.
EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)
Current considerations
Future developments
The deadline for responses was 4 July 2023. There is no set timeline committed to for this consultation, although the updated rules are currently expected to be published in Q4 2023 / Q1 2024.
EU Taxonomy Regulation
Current considerations
The EU Taxonomy Regulation is complex, particularly with the technical screening criteria that must be followed for any Taxonomy-aligned investment. Many firms focused on SFDR Level 2 compliance for 1 January 2023, parking analysis of the EU Taxonomy Regulation. Now could be the time to re-explore any appetite for Taxonomy-alignment moving forward, particularly as it is expanding to cover further sectors and activities as set out below.
Future developments
The EU Taxonomy Regulation is expanding to include technical screening criteria for the remaining four environmental objectives not yet covered:
There are also amended / new sectors and activities for the existing "climate change mitigation" and "climate change adaptation" objectives covering, for example, aviation, construction and manufacturing.
The expansion, with effect from 1 January 2024, could present an opportunity for some to explore Taxonomy-alignment for investments based on these new activities and sectors.
UK ESG Sourcebook – Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting
Current considerations
As discussed in our update here, certain UK authorised firms are required to make TCFD reports at both entity and product level. To recap, as well as covering asset managers more typically considered under that term, such as AIFMs, the FCA's ESG Sourcebook also captures portfolio managers and firms which carry on private equity or other private market activities. The latter consists of either advising on investments on a recurring or ongoing basis, in connection with an arrangement the predominant purpose of which is investment in unlisted securities (this could include a UK authorised firm that provides investment advice to a fund manager).
We are significantly into the reporting period for the second phase of in-scope firms with assets under management greater than £5 billion, but less than £50 billion (such threshold to be reviewed after three years of disclosures). The reports for this calendar year of 2023 will need to be made by 30 June 2024. We recommend any in-scope firms that have not recently reviewed their obligations and progress towards being able to report, do so as a priority.
There is also a mechanism where in-scope firms of the ESG Sourcebook can make on-demand requests for data to support them with making their TCFD disclosures, for example, where the in-scope firm has delegated portfolio management to another UK regulated firm. In this case it could be that the UK regulated firm that has the demand placed on them is outside of the ESG Sourcebook requirements directly, but is brought within its remit via the demand, and they may not be prepared to comply with the request. Whether intending to make an "on-demand request" or potentially being the recipient of one, one avenue to achieve certainty can be to contractually agree the data to be provided, including any methodologies and timing.
In addition, an investor in an unauthorised AIF managed by a UK AIFM may also make an on-demand request.
UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements/Green Taxonomy
Future developments
The UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) covering labelling, disclosure and anti-greenwashing rules for UK regulated entities and funds are delayed, with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stating that they intend to publish them in Q4 2023.
The anti-greenwashing rule is expected to apply to all FCA-regulated firms and apply from the date of the SDR Policy Statement (with the disclosure and labelling rules expected to be phased in over time). The new anti-greenwashing rule is to set out that sustainability-related claims should be clear, fair and not misleading and consistent with the sustainability profile of products or services provided. UK regulated firms are recommended to consider their marketing procedures and internal governance with regards to sustainability claims to help minimise the risk of greenwashing claims, particularly in the context of this new regulatory rule.
We are expecting some significant changes to the SDR consulted on in terms of disclosure requirements and labels but consider it unlikely that overseas managers and funds will be brought into scope initially. We also expect the requirements to remain lighter where there are no retail investors. Nevertheless, where there is a UK regulated entity or fund within a structure, SDR will need to be carefully reviewed once published and we will publish an update at the relevant time.
On 1 September 2023, the Green Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) published its latest papers on the development of a UK Taxonomy. GTAG is advising the UK government on options for the UK Taxonomy and making recommendations for the shape it should take. Some of the headlines from GTAG's recent papers include:
EU AIFMD/EU MiFID
Current consideration
Sustainability-related updates to EU AIFMD and EU MiFID (but not UK AIFMD or UK MiFID) took effect from 1 August 2022 last year. Where there is an EU AIFM or entity captured by EU MiFID in a structure, there could be additional sustainability-related considerations. For example, EU AIFMs are required under the updated legislation to consider sustainability risks in the selection and ongoing monitoring of investments, as well as in risk management processes, and will need to document this. There may be analysis needed within delegation models where some parties are, and others are not, within scope of EU AIFMD or EU MiFID to ensure all parties agree the expected approaches to sustainability factors and/or risks.
Litigation and regulatory enforcement risk
Current consideration
A common theme of most regulatory enforcement cases has been that there is a disjunct between marketing materials and underlying fund documentation, in terms of sustainability claims and commitments. With the imminent introduction of the FCA's anti-greenwashing rule in the UK, that in its draft form is focused on consistency in claims and the sustainability profile of financial products, and ESMA having consulted on sustainable/ESG-related fund names and requirements, a review of marketing procedures to ensure alignment with fund documentation and to help mitigate greenwashing enforcement is strongly recommended.
The disclosures triggered by the myriad of EU and UK regulations, which are continuously evolving, form a source of material that can be used in litigation claims against asset managers. In the UK this may include misrepresentation or mis-selling claims, as examples. Firms should consider analysing their risk of potential greenwashing-related claims and any subsequent mitigating actions that can be taken. The majority of the mitigating actions are rooted in the applicability and implementation of the regulatory requirements in organisations and at fund level.
Please note that we have not covered sustainability corporate reporting developments as set out in the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, or in the ISSB's proposed standards (which the UK is likely to adopt). However, these developments may also be relevant.
Overall, asset managers and advisers may wish to refresh on the areas above to ensure they are aware of the current status, applicability and approach for existing regulatory sustainable finance requirements, as well as support readiness for the regulatory developments in the pipeline.
