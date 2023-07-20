A cross-firm team has advised the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), a company that purchases independent building merchants in the South of England, on its acquisition of Sussex-based MS Roofing Supplies

Established in 2003, MS Roofing Supplies provides roofing materials, for pitched and flat roofs alike, to businesses in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Portslade and Worthing. IMBG's purchase of the Sussex firm helps to solidify the Merchant Group's expansion in the South.

MS Roofing Supplies' highly complementary branch network and product range provide IBMG's roofing division with further geographic expansion, product extension and a strong platform for further growth.

The team at Gowling WLG that advised IBMG was made up of partner Ian Piggin, as well as principal associate Sian Dewing and senior associate Aimee Hassell.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ian Piggin said: "We're delighted to have assisted on this strategic acquisition for a long-standing client where we've been able to utilise our experience and expertise from across the firm to deliver a positive outcome for IMBG. We look forward to seeing how this supports the business' growth and builds upon its solid foundations."

