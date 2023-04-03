The corporate team from Gowling WLG has advised IT solutions provider Specialist Computer Centres plc ("SCC") on its acquisition of Vohkus (a £100 million turnover IT reseller).

The acquisition is the first since SCC announced a £300 million technology investment programme to underpin its continued growth, targeting significant purchases in a multi-year strategy aimed at consolidating the company's position as Europe's largest private investor in technology. The addition of Vohkus represents an opportunity for SCC to scale its presence in the UK as well as gaining a talented and experienced team of professionals recognised for delivering best-in-class customer service.

The UK team advising SCC was led by corporate partner Ragi Singh, assisted by principal associate Christopher Letters, associates Lewis Broome, Vic Sewak, and Annabel Brown (all corporate), Tom Rank (tax), Anna Colley (property), Rebecca Jones (employment) and Khemi Salhan (IP). Guidance on international affairs was provided by Andreas Woelfle and Florian Holfeld (Germany) and Choon Leng and Vincent Tan (Singapore).

James Rigby, SCC CEO, said:

"While the nature of Vohkus' business as a reseller is fairly straightforward, behind the scenes, the company structure was reasonably complex, requiring legal support in several countries. Ragi and the team from Gowling WLG adeptly handled both the UK and overseas aspects of this transaction and allowed us to successfully complete this acquisition at pace and make a strong start to bringing the two organisations together, to bring our best to customers, partners, and employees."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

