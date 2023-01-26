We examine key legal and regulatory developments driving and shaping M&A around the world

Following a record breaking 2021, 2022 proved to be a more challenging year for global M&A with a 37 percent decrease in total deal value and the total number of deals reducing by 17 percent with the second half of the year seeing a considerable drop in activity (Source: Refinitiv). Many see the cause of the slowdown as being the result of macroeconomic factors including the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures and interest rate rises, all of which have had an impact on market sentiment, valuations and the cost of debt financing deals. However, the picture is complicated and nuanced and, whilst total global deal values have had their biggest decline since 2001, a significant number of deals were announced with deal volumes in excess of pre-pandemic levels. In the past year, Norton Rose Fulbright has advised on many of the most significant and complex deals around the world across a wide variety of sectors. This has given us a unique vantage point not only to look at drivers today, but also the future direction of M&A in the years ahead.

We have invited our international team of lawyers to contribute articles on the trends they are seeing, and expect to see, in markets around the world over 2023 and beyond. Below you can browse and read our latest insights which we will continue to add to throughout the year. If you wish to receive an alert when we publish new articles please register your interest here.

We hope you find our articles both interesting and of practical use. Should you wish to discuss the topics covered please contact any of our lawyers listed below.

