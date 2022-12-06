On Monday 28 November, 2022, the European Council formally adopted the new Foreign Subsidies Regulation ("FSR"), aimed at tackling foreign subsidies which have the potential to distort competition in the internal market.

To help investors and businesses with the new regime, we have prepared a cheat sheet with key information. Please click here to view it and contact the team if you have any questions or want to learn more.

