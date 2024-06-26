Stephens Scown Features In The Sunday Times Best Places To Work List 2024

The Sunday Times, powered by WorkL, has revealed the best places to work for 2024, and regional heavyweight law firm Stephens Scown features as one of the best in the big organisation category.

The nationwide survey celebrates the best employers across industries of all sectors and sizes. The results are formed from accurately monitoring employee engagement, with Stephens Scown scoring highly in the areas of wellbeing, reward and recognition, and job satisfaction.

Speaking about the result, Catherine Mathews, Partner, who leads on the firm's employee experience strategy, said: "Being featured as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work is a tremendous achievement. The culture within Stephens Scown is a source of great pride and inspiration. Seeing that recognised by the employees who responded to the employee engagement survey and put us on the list highlights the work we do to ensure colleague wellbeing and happiness.

"Doing notable work for notable clients, building our skills with talented people and having a positive impact on our communities sits at the heart of everything we do. It's great to see the values and recognition of our culture and ethos reflected nationally, highlighting the great career and personal development opportunities we offer as a leading law firm in the South West.

"As a B Corp" Certified organisation, it was also particularly pleasing to see that one of our highest marks came in the category of treating environmental sustainability seriously. This reflects the great value our people place in supporting our commitment to balancing people, planet, purpose and profit as part of the B Corp" Community."

Talking about Stephens Scown, the list states, "having fun is one of the tenets at this regional law firm, from singing in the workplace choir and Friday drinks to team social events.

"The employee-owned Exeter-based business, which has offices across the South West, offers training opportunities including its growing graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

"Hybrid working allows the 338 employees to split time working in the office and at home under the B Corp's 'Best of Both Worlds' model."

Stephens Scown is one of only four legal services firms featured on the list in the 'big organisations' category, and one of only four organisations based in the South West region. With offices in Exeter, Truro, and Taunton, the firm has a strong standing in the region and is going through a period of continued growth in revenue.

In addition to its B Corp" accreditation, Stephens Scown is an employee-owned business expected to achieve its best financial performance to date for the '23-'24 financial year, all while continuing its reputation for providing excellent client service and supporting its people with their career aspirations.

Coming hot on the heels of recent promotions being announced, including Chief Operating Officer, Alex Mackie, as the first non-lawyer to be made Partner, Stephens Scown's inclusion in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is another feather in the cap of what is sure to be another outstanding year ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.