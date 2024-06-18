Head of Legal Operations, Stephanie Hamon, will be joining the panel discussion on "Simplifying Legal Tech Adoption and Implementation" at the Legal Tech Talk conference on June 13th (3:30 - 4:15 PM).

She will be sharing her insights on managing your legal team through change and tech implementation, focusing on the human side of the equation.

Taking place over two days, 13th and 14th of June, and gathering more than 2,500 attendees, the Legal Tech Talk is considered as Europe's Event for Legal Transformation.

This is a great opportunity to learn practical strategies for overcoming common obstacles and fostering a smooth tech adoption process within your legal team. If you'd like to join the conference and attend this panel session, please visit Legal Tech Talk 2024 - Europe's Event for Legal Transformation.

To know more about the topic or discuss your legal operations opportunities, get in touch or visit Legal Operations Consulting!

