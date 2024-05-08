Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP has promoted two of its lawyers to Partner and seven to Legal Director with effect from 1 May.

The newly-appointed partners are Kirsty Headden (Pensions) and John Townsend (Property and Infrastructure).

Kirsty Headden joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a trainee and has specialised exclusively in pensions law since qualifying, advising trustees and employers on the full range of legal and regulatory issues affecting occupational and corporate pensions in the UK. Her broad practice covers everything from de-risking transactions and member disputes to advising on trustee duties and statutory developments, and she is particularly recognised for her strength in cutting through complexity to provide clear, pragmatic advice.

John Townsend also started his career as a trainee at Shepherd and Wedderburn. After qualifying, he became a part of the firm's Property and Infrastructure team. Through working on multiple clean energy projects, John has developed strong relationships with clients in the onshore and offshore wind industry and he is part of our market-leading practice in this space. John also has extensive experience in commercial property, representing both landlords and tenants in acquisitions, disposals, real estate finance as well as more typical landlord and tenant work.

Leonore Dupont (Commercial Disputes), Alison Blair (Banking and Finance), Neil Campbell (Banking and Finance), Hannah Swinton (Property and Infrastructure), Daniel MacKinnon (Property and Infrastructure), Alexandra Lane (Property and Infrastructure Rural) and Gillian Gibbons (Property and Infrastructure Rural) have also been promoted to the post of Legal Director.

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Managing Partner, said: "I am delighted to announce these well-earned promotions, recognising our colleagues' specialist skills, knowledge and dedication in their respective practice areas. We are grateful for their continued dedication to the firm and our clients and wish them well as they embark on this next phase of their careers."

