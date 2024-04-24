In last month's roundtable, we discussed the significant and increasing changes facing the legal industry, and managing that change as a legal team.

Building on these themes, May's session will focus on enhancing stakeholder engagement to drive organizational change. We will share practical tips to effectively involve the broader business in embracing and adapting to change initiatives by increasing stakeholder involvement and equipping your team with the necessary skills to navigate and embrace change collaboratively.

Taking place on May 2, Stephanie Hamon will be joined once more by Sarah Thwaites, Business Psychologist and People and Culture specialist. Please get in touch if you would like to attend.

