UK:
Legal Operations Roundtable Series 2024: Managing Through Change: Taking Steps To Engage Your Team
24 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In last month's roundtable, we discussed the significant and
increasing changes facing the legal industry, and
managing that change as a legal team.
Building on these themes, May's session will focus on
enhancing stakeholder engagement to drive organizational change. We
will share practical tips to effectively involve the broader
business in embracing and adapting to change initiatives by
increasing stakeholder involvement and equipping your team with the
necessary skills to navigate and embrace change
collaboratively.
Taking place on May 2, Stephanie Hamon will be joined once more
by Sarah Thwaites, Business Psychologist and
People and Culture specialist. Please get in touch if you would
like to attend.
Find out more
