In the last year, some of the world's biggest brands suffered major losses from preventable reputational damage. What lessons can companies learn to avoid a similar backlash and protect their balance sheets?

Recent events have shown that any company, no matter how big or sophisticated, can find itself in the eye of a reputational storm.

Often, the damage is preventable, arising from foreseeable risks or stories that slowly gain traction until they blow up into a crisis.

For example, a global brand lost significant sales and market value after a partnership with a celebrity fell apart due to the celebrity's offensive comments – though their behavior had been known for some time.

In another case, a brand with a conservative customer base launched a marketing campaign centred around an LGBTQ theme, sparking a backlash and impacting the company's revenue and share price.

In both instances, the worst reputational and financial damage might have been prevented with a better understanding of the risks involved from the outset, and earlier action to deal with the issue once it emerged.

So how can you learn from such cases to protect your brand and balance sheet? By monitoring public sentiment and integrating reputation risk management into decision making, with strong sign off and escalation procedures, you can reduce your risks, and address issues before they escalate.

Reputations are at greater risk

Despite these very high-profile cases, resulting in very large revenue losses, lessons aren't being learnt. Companies are making the same mistakes, which are being amplified across social media.

We've seen one example already this year in which a fast fashion brand was exposed as having mislabelled products, having previously come under fire for employing workers below the minimum wage.

The risk of reputational damage is increasing, with more social media channels for stories to take root in.

Traditional media can also have a big impact. For example, in the UK, a backlash against the postal service for historic abuses was sparked by a TV drama aired in January. Stories can bubble under for months and even years without making an impact and then suddenly shoot up the news agenda, causing embarrassment and loss of public confidence.

Large brands may assume they have all the checks and balances to prevent such events. But the last year has demonstrated that, without constant vigilance and proactive risk management applied consistently, any company can find their reputation and their balance sheets at serious risk.

How to reduce your risks and protect your brand

Strengthen your decision-making governance

Make sure that you have good processes for signing off all marketing campaigns, partnerships, associations and corporate initiatives. Don't just leave it to the marketing team. Include documented procedures for escalating any issues up the chain of command early.

Integrate reputation in proactive risk management

Include reputation on your risk register and carry out regular reputational risk assessments. Make it a senior management responsibility, as part of your business continuity planning and horizon scanning.

Know what people are saying about you

Many reputational issues can be avoided by understanding where threats may be coming from. It's important to listen to what's being said about your brand across the media and socials to get ahead of any brewing story before it hits the headlines.

Be ready to respond early

Not taking action early enough when a story emerges can leave space for negative comment to spiral. Review your crisis communications and response plans to make sure you can intervene within hours and minutes, not days or weeks.

Plan for a longer, deeper crisis

Once reputational damage happens, it can go on for months or years and be hard to repair. Make sure you have contingency in place to deal with the financial consequences over a prolonged period. Consider how you would rebuild your brand and what resources you need for that.

